Man shot at apartment complex in Plainville
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Plainville on Monday.
Police said the shooting happened at the Hamlin View Terrace Apartments on Woodford Avenue.
A 22-year-old male was hurt in the shooting. Authorities said he was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe a suspect left the scene in a black SUV.
An eyewitness told Channel 3 she heard gunshots.
Police said they believe this is the first shooting in Plainville in the last 15 to 20 years.
