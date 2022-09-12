Man shot at apartment complex in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Plainville on Monday.

Police said the shooting happened at the Hamlin View Terrace Apartments on Woodford Avenue.

A 22-year-old male was hurt in the shooting. Authorities said he was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

You can watch an update from police here:

Police believe a suspect left the scene in a black SUV.

#BREAKING: Active police investigation on Woodford Avenue in #Plainville. We’re told one person has been taken to the hospital. Police are going door to door at Hamlin View Terrace Apartments as part of their search. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/JLWl8nstfh — Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) September 12, 2022

An eyewitness told Channel 3 she heard gunshots.

Police said they believe this is the first shooting in Plainville in the last 15 to 20 years.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.