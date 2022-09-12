Silver alert issued for missing teen, Middletown
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued on Wednesday for Hailey Hollister, 16, of Middletown.
She has still not been found and the family is asking for help.
Hailey is a 16-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes.
She is 5′4″ and 170 pounds.
Hailey was last seen wearing a red/black checkered tank top, and a black hoodie with white lettering on it.
If you have any information on the location of Hailey Hollister, please contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.
