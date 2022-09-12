Great Day CT
Silver alert issued for missing teen, Middletown

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued on Wednesday for Hailey Hollister, 16, of Middletown.

She has still not been found and the family is asking for help.

Hailey is a 16-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes.

She is 5′4″ and 170 pounds.

Hailey was last seen wearing a red/black checkered tank top, and a black hoodie with white lettering on it.

If you have any information on the location of Hailey Hollister, please contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.

