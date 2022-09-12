Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

SLIDESHOW: Rob Gronkowski hosts retirement party over the weekend

Rob Gronkowski had a retirement party at Mohegan Sun over the weekend.
Rob Gronkowski had a retirement party at Mohegan Sun over the weekend.(Muggle Photography for Mohegan Sun)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski hosted a retirement party at Mohegan Sun over the weekend.

He won multiple Super Bowls with the Patriots and Tom Brady during his time with the team from 2010 to 2019.

Gronkowski came out of retirement to join Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2021. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

You can see pictures of the bash below:

Caption

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rob Gronkowski had a retirement party at Mohegan Sun over the weekend.
Rob Gronkowski retirement party at Mohegan Sun
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said there is a chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Technical Discussion: Humid, then unsettled before a brief taste of autumn this week!
Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat's North Pole Express go on sale starting Sept....
North Pole Express tickets go on sale starting Tuesday