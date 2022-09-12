SLIDESHOW: Rob Gronkowski hosts retirement party over the weekend

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski hosted a retirement party at Mohegan Sun over the weekend.

He won multiple Super Bowls with the Patriots and Tom Brady during his time with the team from 2010 to 2019.

Gronkowski came out of retirement to join Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2021. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

You can see pictures of the bash below:

