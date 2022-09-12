State Police investigating after rug found in Farmington River

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Farmington Police and State Police are looking into a situation at the Farmington River earlier today.

The situation took place at 1317 Farmington Ave.

A group of people were live on TikTok this afternoon, showing that they found what looks like a rug with an unidentified stain on it.

The group seems to believe it might have something to do with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, but officials have not confirmed that.

The location is around the 1300 block of Farmington Avenue and public entrances to the area were closed off.

The group who found the rug left to give their official statements around 7:30 Sunday evening.

State police are now investigating.

