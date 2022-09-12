Great Day CT
UConn returning to Frozen Fenway this winter

Fenway Park will host college hockey for the first time since 2017. UConn will participate in a game on Jan. 7, 2023.(uconnhuskies.com)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOSTON, MA (WFSB) - University of Connecticut hockey will be playing some outdoor games at Fenway Park as part of Frozen Fenway 2023.

The event will feature two men’s college games, including Northeastern vs. UConn and UMass vs. Boston College on Jan. 7.

UConn is slated to play Northwestern at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for the doubleheader go on sale Sept. 22.

There will also be a women’s double header that will include Boston University vs. Holy Cross. The second matchup has yet to be announced.

“We are thrilled to bring college hockey back to Fenway Park for the fifth time, continuing a tradition established in 2010,” said Brett Miller, director, special events at Fenway Sports Management. “New England is home to some of the top hockey programs and most passionate fans, so this year’s Frozen Fenway promises exciting contests and memorable experiences for all who attend.”

UConn will be making its second ever appearance at Fenway Park. The Huskies first appearance at Fenway Park was in 2017, which ended in a loss to the University of Maine.

Visit redsox.com/frozenfenway for ticket information and additional Frozen Fenway schedule updates.

Details for the Boston University-Holy Cross doubleheader, including game date, times, and ticket availability, will be announced at a later date.

Frozen Fenway 2023 is presented by Moderna and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

