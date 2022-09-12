Vendors working for finish preparations ahead of 2022 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E opening on Friday, there are many moving parts right now at the fairgrounds.

“There is a lot of work to do to get done by Friday,” said Bruce Blye with the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture.

On Monday, Western Mass News found a frenzy of activity ahead of the fair opening later this week. Bob Carter, owner Bob Carter Custom Designs, was setting up for his fifth year as a vendor. He told us how this year is already different.

“Well, last year, it was difficult because of the pandemic and we had a lot of additional restrictions and protocols that we had to abide to. This year is a lot smoother,” Carter explained.

We also caught up with Alex DiStefano, who helps out at his family’s restaurant, Captain Nemo.

“It’s been a little tough at times because of the rain, ya know, not being able to move things outside, do what we want to do, but other than that, it’s pretty much going according to plan,” DiStefano added.

He told us what’s on the to-do list so they’re ready by Friday.

“We gotta make sure the fryers are turned on…We gotta do the tables over there. We got to make sure they are painted and look nice, make sure anyone who comes in, you know, they want to sit there and eat. We want to make sure it looks good,” DiStefano said.

We found vendors across the fairgrounds cleaning up their signs and making sure everything has a fresh coat of paint and others checking on lighting. Outside the New Hampshire building, Blye prepped the flags-

“So typically, New Hampshire has to get the first flags up every year, so in order to keep our flags out at night, we need to keep our lights on, so we are all set and ready to go…We got plants to put in, we got hangers to put up, we got banners to put up from the building, so there is a lot to do,” Blye explained.

The Big E opens Friday September 16 and will run through Sunday, October 2.

