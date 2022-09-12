Workers at Windham Hospital may go on strike

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Healthcare workers say a strike could be possible at Windham Hospital.

The union sent out a statement, saying they are prepared to walk off the job if that’s what it takes.

They are in the middle of contract negotiations at Windham Community Memorial Hospital, and they have been for almost a year.

The nurses said patient safety is their top priority and argue that attorneys for Hartford HealthCare refuse to present fair proposals.

Workers also claim management has broken federal workplace laws in the middle of a care crisis and said provoking nurses to strike shows a lack of respect for their patients and employees.

The other side sent a statement saying they’ve met 42 times with the union and have made continuous concessions to find common ground. They say their offer includes elimination of mandatory overtime and wage increases.

“We must take all appropriate steps to ensure that our patients will continue to have access to the care they need,” said Donna Handley, President of Windham Hospital.

