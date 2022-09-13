4 young suspects charged in Vernon home invasion

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Four juveniles were charged in connection with a home invasion in Vernon that involved an assault weapon.

The incident happened Sunday on Elm Street. The suspects were taken into custody on Monday.

Police said the victims were known to the suspects.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two of the young suspects were charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault with a firearm, use of an assault weapon for a felony, illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine, use of a machine gun in a violent crime, negligent storage of a firearm, second-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an emergency call, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.

The third juvenile were charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault with a firearm, use of an assault weapon for a felony, illegal possession of an assault weapon, second-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an emergency call, conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.

The last suspect was charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.

All four suspects will be presented in Rockville Juvenile Court, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

