Alex Jones due in Waterbury Superior Court for Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A month after a Texas jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim, Jones is due back in court.

This time, he’s due in Waterbury Superior Court.

The focus of the new case is how much should Jones pay plaintiffs for causing emotional and psychological harm.

The trial starts Tuesday morning and is expected to last four weeks. During it, evidence will be presented to a six-member jury, which will gauge the impact of the false claims and conspiracy theories Jones spread about the 2012 elementary school shooting.

Many people agree that the case has the potential for an even larger payout than the Texas case because the Connecticut case involves three lawsuits which have been combined. They were filed by 15 plaintiffs.

“In this particular case, you’re talking about the damages to the families for his defamation and the suffering that they had to endure in the hands of people that would call them and criticize them and say ‘no, this didn’t happen,’” said Ryan McGuigan, lawyer, president of Rome McGuian, P.C.

Families are expected to arrive to Waterbury Superior Court around 9:30 a.m. Proceedings are expected to begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.