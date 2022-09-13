Bristol Police investigate multiple shots fired incidents

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating after several vehicles chased each other throughout Bristol firing off guns.

Police say they received several 911 calls regarding shots fired near King Street, Route 229, Jerome Avenue, and Davis Drive.

Police found multiple crime scenes as well as one of the suspect’s vehicles, leading to a police pursuit. Bristol Police say this pursuit crossed multiple towns including Farmington and Plainville.

According to police reports, the pursuit ended without incident.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say they are still actively investigating this incident, and any tips could be made to the Bristol Police Department.

#BREAKING: Part of Rt. 6, from Mercier Ave to Vanderbilt Rd, closed off in #Bristol



Dogs and officers are searching for something. Multiple evidence markers on the street.



Working to learn what happened here. Tune in at 11pm @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/fPc0pQ0Nen — Eliza Kruczynski (@elizakruczynski) September 13, 2022

