Bristol Police investigate multiple shots fired incidents

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating after several vehicles chased each other throughout Bristol firing off guns.

Police say they received several 911 calls regarding shots fired near King Street, Route 229, Jerome Avenue, and Davis Drive.

Police found multiple crime scenes as well as one of the suspect’s vehicles, leading to a police pursuit. Bristol Police say this pursuit crossed multiple towns including Farmington and Plainville.

According to police reports, the pursuit ended without incident.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say they are still actively investigating this incident, and any tips could be made to the Bristol Police Department.

