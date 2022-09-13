Bus driver shortage continues in CT

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – It’s a couple of weeks into the school year and Connecticut still faces a shortage of school bus drivers.

Like all the bus companies in Connecticut, Dattco has to get buses on the road and keep them there.

The push is on to finds drivers any and everywhere. The pay is pretty good for part-time work and there are benefits that are more than just financial.

“The schedule is flexible. If you have appointments for you or your kids, you have plenty of time to take your kids to the appointments,” said Felix Narvaez, a Dattco bus driver.

“The training we give is something you can use in many different industries,” said Bryony Chamberlain, VP of Dattco School Bus Company.

Variety is a big key in recruiting. Not variety necessarily in the drivers, but in the jobs at hand.

From bus size, pay grade and shift time, if you have a few free hours in a day, they can make it work.

Most of the companies, including Dattco have had to make adjustments. One of them is squeezing routes together. They are able to do it and still get the kids to school home and on time.

“We’ve got varying levels across the state. Some locations are comfortably staffed. Others we really have to squeeze the routs a little too much,” said Chamberlain.

The need is throughout the state, so if you want a route close you can probably get one.

