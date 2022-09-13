City of New Haven recognizes new tenants union

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is now the first city in Connecticut to recognize a tenants union.

Some feel it’s key with the cost of rent rising across the country.

Tenants are not just concerned with rent prices, but also living conditions.

As Mayor Justin Elicker signed into law an ordinance making New Haven the first city in the state to recognize a tenants’ union, Jackie Sewell-Freelove had to be there.

“I had a small fire in the kitchen, they really didn’t come out and repair like they were supposed to, and I just got tired of living like that, trash was all over the place,” said Jackie.

Last year she and her neighbors got together, forming New Haven’s first tenant union, which is one of five currently in the state.

Under New Haven’s new ordinance, renters will not only be able to engage with the city’s Fair Rent Commission when it comes to investigating proposed rent increases, but also collectively raise concerns when it comes to property conditions.

“We really look forward to amplifying tenants and landlords coming together at the same table to be able to have an equitable and well-maintained housing stock,” said Wildaliz Bermudez with the New Haven Fair Rent Commission.

The ordinance comes at a time when New Haven and cities around the state and the country are seeing rising rent prices.

“The estimate has been there is a 13% increase in New Haven, cities like New Haven, Hartford even higher, but if we look at other reports, they says it’s actually closer to 15-20%, with something like a tenants union we’ll be able to have more information about the trends and the patterns as more individuals are filing complaints,” said Wildaliz.

With New Haven undergoing a surge in new apartment construction, the tenants’ union ordinance only impacts larger complexes and mega landlords of properties of 10 or more units in one location.

While it will give tenants a voice, the ordinance will also provide protections for landlords, including alerting them to any complaint and giving them the right to be heard by the commission.

“This is not anti-landlord by any means, this is about ensuring that people have safe, clean places to live, which is the law, the expectation we have of anyone renting to anyone in the city,” said Elicker.

The city’s fair rent commission will review the new rules and regulations at its next meeting next month.

