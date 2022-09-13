Home robbery report under investigation in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A robbery that was reported at a home in Farmington on Tuesday morning was under investigation by police.

Officers said they were called to a home on Talcott Notch Road around 1:40 a.m. for a report of two men who claimed to be the victims of a robbery.

The men initially sought help on Waterville Road.

Police said their preliminary information indicated that the incident was not random and that the men were targeted by a guest.

The victims, both 36 years old, suffered minor injuries. They were evaluated by ambulance staff and declined to go to the Hospital.

Police said the investigation was in the early stages and Farmington detectives have been looking into what happened.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

