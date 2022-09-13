Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Home robbery report under investigation in Farmington

Two men claimed they were robbed at a home on Talcott Notch Road in Farmington during the early...
Two men claimed they were robbed at a home on Talcott Notch Road in Farmington during the early morning hours of Sept. 13.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A robbery that was reported at a home in Farmington on Tuesday morning was under investigation by police.

Officers said they were called to a home on Talcott Notch Road around 1:40 a.m. for a report of two men who claimed to be the victims of a robbery.

The men initially sought help on Waterville Road.

Police said their preliminary information indicated that the incident was not random and that the men were targeted by a guest.

The victims, both 36 years old, suffered minor injuries. They were evaluated by ambulance staff and declined to go to the Hospital.

Police said the investigation was in the early stages and Farmington detectives have been looking into what happened.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Alert for Tuesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for 2 rounds of storms today that could be strong to severe!
Hartford homicide
28-year-old man dies following shooting, crash in Hartford
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning