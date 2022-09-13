Man accused of threatening state lawmaker

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Capitol Police arrested a man who is accused of threatening a state lawmaker.

Authorities said Justin Gagnon, 42, of Tolland, is facing multiple charges.

Police were investigating a communication Gagnon sent to a state representative, authorities said.

State Representative Tammy Nuccio, of Tolland, said she was threatened.

“The threat directed toward me from a constituent was extremely frightening to both my family and myself. Our home lives have been irreparably impacted,” said Nuccio.

Gagnon was charged with threatening second-degree, harassment second-degree, and breach of peace second-degree.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in Hartford court on September 21. He was released on bond.

“I appreciate the actions taken by Capitol Police. Both they and the CT State Police have been extremely helpful and reassuring during this time. The matter is now in the hands of public safety officials and our criminal justice system,” Nuccio said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.