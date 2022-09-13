Meriden police seek surveillance footage of deadly scooter crash

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 48-year-old man appeared to have died as a result of a scooter crash in Meriden on Monday night.

Police said they were called to the area of 479 South Colony St. around 7:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two Good Samaritans who had been trying to give emergency care to an unresponsive man.

An ambulance crew arrived and took the victim to MidState Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they determined that the man was traveling north on Old Colony Road from Wallingford. He turned onto South Colony Street and was found lying in the front yard of a home. The scooter was on its side.

However, the victim did not appear to have suffered any major trauma.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. An autopsy was scheduled.

They said the family of the victim was notified and that they planned to release his name at a later date.

Anyone with information or video footage of this crash was asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

