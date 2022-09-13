New Haven Grand Prix returns this Friday

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After a two-year break due to COVID, a popular, late summer festival is back in the Elm City.

The New Haven Grand Prix is a series of twilight bike races with professional and amateur cyclists racing around the downtown green at speeds between 25 and 40 miles per hour.

It returns this Friday.

In addition to the races, there will be a pizza fest and beer gardens, along with a family fun zone.

The money raised goes to a program that gives kids across our state access to cycling.

“It’s something that New Haven does best, right? It’s cycling, we’ve got a really active cycling community, it’s entertainment and music, it’s youth activities and its pizza. Can’t go wrong with all of those, it’s a perfect recipe for success,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The city said it will start closing the streets around noon on Friday, to not only set up, but to also allow families to walk or bike on the closed streets before the races begin that afternoon.

