Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

28-year-old man dies following shooting, crash in Hartford

A homicide investigation was launched overnight in Hartford.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation was launched overnight in Hartford.

Police said 28-year-old Jose Arriaga was killed in the area of 326 Hillside Ave.

Investigators were alerted to the incident after their Shot Spotter detection system went off shortly before 1 a.m.

A little while after that, police said a neighbor called about a car crash, which also happened on Hillside Avenue.

Police said they found Arriaga, who suffered from a gunshot wound, inside the crashed vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators remained on the scene well into the 5 a.m. hour.

Hartford police’s major crimes and crime scene divisions assumed control of the investigations.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Alert for Today - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for 2 rounds of storms today that could be strong to severe!
Alex Jones in Texas case - FILE
Alex Jones due in Waterbury Superior Court for Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit
Hospital workers in Windham may go on strike
Healthcare workers at Windham Hospital may go on strike