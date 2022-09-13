28-year-old man dies following shooting, crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation was launched overnight in Hartford.

Police said 28-year-old Jose Arriaga was killed in the area of 326 Hillside Ave.

Investigators were alerted to the incident after their Shot Spotter detection system went off shortly before 1 a.m.

A little while after that, police said a neighbor called about a car crash, which also happened on Hillside Avenue.

Police said they found Arriaga, who suffered from a gunshot wound, inside the crashed vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators remained on the scene well into the 5 a.m. hour.

Hartford police’s major crimes and crime scene divisions assumed control of the investigations.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.