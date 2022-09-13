Silver Alert issued for missing Meriden teen

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 16-year-old boy from Meriden.

According to state police, Donovan Vumback was last seen on Monday.

Donovan Vumback of Meriden was last seen on Sept. 12. (Connecticut State Police)

They described him as having brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′8″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Donovan was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white footwear.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6201.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.