State sued by gun rights group trying to get rid of assault weapons ban

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is being sued by a national gun rights group that is seeking to get rid of a ban on assault weapons.

Tuesday, Attorney General William Tong said they will not win.

Tong and other Democratic leaders are promising to fight back.

The lawsuit has been filed two months before the election and has become a political issue.

Connecticut Democrats say the ban has saved lives.

“We will win again, we are not going back,” said Tong.

There have been challenges to Connecticut’s gun laws.

After the shooting at Sandy Hook, state lawmakers passed some of the toughest laws in the country, which includes a ban on assault weapons.

The National Foundation for Gun Rights is suing seven states including Connecticut.

Mentioned as a plaintiff in the lawsuit is Patricia brought of New Milford, who owns semi-automatic weapons that are now illegal.

The Supreme Court recently struck down New York’s law on concealed weapons and could take up other gun laws, ruling in favor of Second Amendment rights.

“Keep your hands off our gun safety laws. They work,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Groups against gun violence say states with bans on assault weapons have seen fewer shootings.

“If the assault weapons ban is appealed more people will die, here in Connecticut and around the country that is the truth,” said Jeremy Stein with CT Against Gun Violence.

Tuesday’s event outside the State Capitol was organized by the some of the campaigns of those running in November’s election. They took shots at Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, who was endorsed by the NRA when he ran for governor the first time in 2018.

However, Stefanowski’s campaign said: “He does not support changing any of CT’s gun laws - including the assault weapons ban.”

“He doesn’t get to change his mind, it’s disqualifying,” said Tong.

Eyewitness News tried to speak with the plaintiff from New Milford and were told we could only speak with the National Foundation for Gun Rights Association. They have not gotten back to us.

