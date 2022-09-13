States that vaccinate the most: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the country’s most vaccinated states.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated report on 2022′s States that Vaccinate the Most.

Connecticut ranked 6th.

In order to find out which states vaccinate most, WalletHub said it analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. The data included the share of vaccinated children, the share of people without health insurance, and the flu vaccination rate among adults.

Here’s where Connecticut ranked in some of the data, which contributed to the state’s overall rank:

3rd – Influenza vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years old

12th – Share of teenagers aged 13 to 17 with up-to-date HPV vaccination

7th – Share of teenagers aged 13 to 17 with MenACWY vaccination

4th – Flu vaccination coverage rate among adults

26th – Share of adults aged 60 and older with zoster vaccination

9th – Share of children 19 to 35 months old living in poverty with combined 7-vaccine series

8th – Share of civilian noninstitutionalized population without health insurance coverage

Massachusetts was the first ranked state, followed by Vermont and New Hampshire.

The least vaccinated states were Florida, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.