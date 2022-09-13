Waterbury’s officers reflect on National Policewoman Day

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Monday marked National Policewoman Day.

Statistics show that in the U.S., only 10 percent of the police force is made up of women.

Channel 3 spoke with some of the Waterbury Police Department’s officers on Monday.

“I’m really proud to be a woman in this police department,” said Det. Andrea Deio, Waterbury police. “I’m proud of the representation that we have. I think that we can increase it. When I look at women in law enforcement, I look at strong women who are dedicated and compassionate to the community.”

“I credit my time in corrections to learning how to work in a male environment,” said Kim Binette, youth division, Waterbury police. “You can’t be afraid of it. You have to be ready to go with the challenge.”

