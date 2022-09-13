We’re Hiring Wednesday: Bozzuto’s
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cheshire, Conn. (WFSB) - Bozzuto’s is hiring a diesel mechanic responsible for diagnosing and repairing tractors, trailers, and reefers on a fleet of over 250 trucks. Bozzuto’s is seeking candidates entry – senior level with a background or interest in automotive mechanics. We offer a tool allowance, ASE certification reimbursement, and competitive pay.
Website Link: http://careers.bozzutos.com/
Diesel Mechanic – FT, Cheshire, CT up to $40hr
Benefits through Aetna are active 30 days following the 1st of the month
401K match up to 6%
Profit Sharing
203-250-5339- Recruiter
