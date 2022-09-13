Great Day CT
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Bozzuto’s

Bozzuto's is hiring a diesel mechanic.
By Shannon Kane
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cheshire, Conn. (WFSB) - Bozzuto’s is hiring a diesel mechanic responsible for diagnosing and repairing tractors, trailers, and reefers on a fleet of over 250 trucks. Bozzuto’s is seeking candidates entry – senior level with a background or interest in automotive mechanics. We offer a tool allowance, ASE certification reimbursement, and competitive pay.

Website Link: http://careers.bozzutos.com/

Diesel Mechanic – FT, Cheshire, CT up to $40hr

Benefits through Aetna are active 30 days following the 1st of the month

401K match up to 6%

Profit Sharing

203-250-5339- Recruiter

