Wethersfield explores idea of turning vacant land into sports complex

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - There’s controversy in Wethersfield over what to do with 32 acres of vacant land in town.

The town council is exploring the idea of putting a sports complex there.

Some residents who live nearby don’t think it’s a good idea.

If you drive around the Highland Street area, you’ll come across signs reading “community not complex.”

“I am concerned,” said Meredith Schwartzman.

Meredith lives right next to Kycia Farm.

The farm had been owned by a family in town for generations.

Then in 2018, the town purchased the land after voters approved the decision. The land has been sitting vacant ever since.

“We have this property. The previous council bought it. Its laid fallow if you will for a number of years and now it’s an opportunity for us to just see what we can do with the property,” said Wethersfield Mayor Mike Rell.

A resolution was recently put before the Wethersfield Town Council to explore the possibility of turning the vacant land into a sports complex.

The farmland is right by High Crest Elementary School in a very residential neighborhood.

Meredith said she has questions.

“With more people coming to this area, what does that mean about safety? Certainly, the lights if there are lights? The noise if there is noise?” said Meredith.

“I have a lot of concerns. Because the resolution is a resolution and not a referendum, it means it can move through quickly,” said Mary Breton, of Wethersfield.

Rell says the town wants to explore what can be done with open land.

“The resolution before the council is simply that. A non-binding resolution to allow the town manager to proceed as he sees fit with the support of the council on what we can do with that property,” Rell said.

Other ideas have included using the land for walking trails and gardens.

“I want to have our town come together in a way that shows that people are benefiting from it,” said Mary.

The next Wethersfield Town Council meeting will be held on Monday, September 19th at 7 p.m. The public is invited to weigh in.

