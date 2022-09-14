Alex Jones trial in Waterbury enters day 2

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - More witnesses are expected to take the stand in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s second trial.

The Infowars host has already been found liable for damages for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

Now, a jury in Waterbury will determine how much those damages will be.

The trial resumes at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Waterbury Superior Court.

Monday, the first day of the trial, featured painful testimony.

An FBI agent who responded to Sandy Hook on Dec. 14, 2012 discussed what he saw.

The sister of Vicki Soto, one of the teachers killed in the school shooting, also testified.

Both not only spoke about the pain from that day, but also the experience of being branded as crisis actors.

Bill Aldenberg described finding the bodies of victims as he got to the school.

He choked up several times while he gave his testimony.

Carlee Soto-Parisi was the second to take the stand.

Through tears, she described the moments she found out her sister was gone.

Both also talked about the aftermath of dealing with Jones’s conspiracy theories.

They said that because of him, they were overwhelmed with accusations of lying and death threats.

“It’s one of the worst things that ever happened, if not the worst thing that happened,” Aldenberg said. “What happened to them. And people want to say this didn’t happen? Then they want to get rich out of it. That’s the worst part.”

In his cross examinations with both witnesses, Jones’s attorney Norm Pattis tried to question why it took until 2018 for a lawsuit to be filed.

However, he didn’t get far on that with either of them.

