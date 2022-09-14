Great Day CT
Bright Spot: Kentucky men break world record for mini golf

24-hour mini golf game breaks record
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Four men in Kentucky have earned a Guinness World Record while helping those in need.

Father-son duo Chris and Cole Hetzel along with Tony Center sand Bob Schoettinger how hold the record for the most holes of miniature golf in 24 hours by a foursome.

In July, they played 116.5 rounds and powered through 2,097 holes.

They smashed the previous record by 657 holes, but this game of golf wasn’t just for fun.

The group encouraged donations for ‘Matthew 25: Ministries,” which helped after the devastating floods that hit the state last month.

The men raised almost $3,000 dollars directly.

