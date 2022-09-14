Chairman of Republican National Committee rallies in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Republicans are rallying in Connecticut. The chairman of the Republican National Committee is back in New Britain.

Ronna McDaniel flew in to the state today to give a boost to several Republican candidates.

RNC chairman Ronna McDaniel was here in March when republicans opened a community center to work with the black and Latino community to get their support in November’s election.

Today, McDaniel said democrats are ruining the country with record high inflation, drugs coming into our borders, and increasing crime.

The economy is clearly a big focus for republicans.

“We have to remember democrats have had reigns of power in CT and in Washington. So the problems we’re facing are their fault. We don’t love playing the blame game all the time but they’ve put us in this situation. The average CT family is paying $700 more a month,” said McDaniel.

The RNC has pumped more money into Connecticut for this election than it has in many years.

They see some real chances for victory. One of the candidates is George Logan, who is running against Jahana Hayes for the fifth congressional district, and Mike France, who is running against Joe Courtney in the second congressional district.

But the race a lot of people are talking about is the race for US senate. Leora Levy won the primary and said today she will take personal pleasure in defeating Senator Richard Blumenthal.

