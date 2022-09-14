Dump truck strikes overpass on I-84 west in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A dump truck driver struck an overpass while traveling on Interstate 84 west in Tolland on Wednesday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 69 and 68 just before 3:45 a.m.

The three right lanes were closed as of 6:25 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries.

As far as the overpass goes, officials said it was the Old Cathole overpass that was impacted. It was deemed safe.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: The Old Cathole overpass has been deemed safe and has reopened. I84 West is still shut down between exits 69 and 68. Due to the closure please plan for delays and increased traffic through town. pic.twitter.com/fapyWSzoZU — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) September 14, 2022

