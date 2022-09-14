Great Day CT
Dump truck strikes overpass on I-84 west in Tolland

A dump truck driver struck an overpass on I-84 west in Tolland the morning of Sept. 14.
A dump truck driver struck an overpass on I-84 west in Tolland the morning of Sept. 14.(Juan Colon / iWitness)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A dump truck driver struck an overpass while traveling on Interstate 84 west in Tolland on Wednesday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 69 and 68 just before 3:45 a.m.

The three right lanes were closed as of 6:25 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries.

As far as the overpass goes, officials said it was the Old Cathole overpass that was impacted. It was deemed safe.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

