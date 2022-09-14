Hurricane season has a slow start

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As we get into the heart of hurricane season, it continues to be eerily quiet despite forecasts from experts.

An average hurricane season brings 14 named storms to the Atlantic.

This year there have only been five, two of which have become hurricanes.

Part of the reason experts at the National Hurricane Center are adamant about their expectations of an average hurricane season is due to ongoing La Nina conditions.

La Nina typically allows for ideal wind profiles and the absence of dry air over the Atlantic which nourishes tropical waves coming off of Africa.

Earlier this afternoon, tropical depression seven formed.

This will likely become a tropical storm as it heads towards Puerto Rico.

Unlike other tropical storms this year, this is something for us to keep an eye on here in Connecticut.

But there is simply no way to forecast it’s track past the Caribbean at this point.

All it takes is one storm to create a massive problem in New England.

Now is the time to discuss your hurricane emergency plan with your family.

This includes evacuation plans and a survival kit with food, water, and a generator.

