Man accused of stealing tools from town of Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A man from Kent is accused of stealing over $8,000 worth of tools from the town of Newington.

Police said the burglary happened at the Newington Parks and Grounds Garage on December 17, 2021.

Thomas Sullivan, 29, was arrested by Newington police.

Authorities said Sullivan stole several tools, including chainsaws, backpack blowers, and pole trimmers.

Sullivan was charged with burglary third-degree and larceny third-degree.

He is held on a $5,000 bond.

