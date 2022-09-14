Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man accused of stealing tools from town of Newington

Thomas Sullivan.
Thomas Sullivan.(Newington Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A man from Kent is accused of stealing over $8,000 worth of tools from the town of Newington.

Police said the burglary happened at the Newington Parks and Grounds Garage on December 17, 2021.

Thomas Sullivan, 29, was arrested by Newington police.

Authorities said Sullivan stole several tools, including chainsaws, backpack blowers, and pole trimmers.

Sullivan was charged with burglary third-degree and larceny third-degree.

He is held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

water
Port Jefferson Ferry services suspended in Bridgeport after bomb threat
I-95 closed in Darien - DOT - WFSB
Triple shooting under investigation in Darien
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be sunny and comfortable.
Technical Discussion: Less humid, bright & warm today... then, a taste of autumn!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast