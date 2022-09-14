Police close street in Darien for triple shooting investigation

DARIEN, CT (WFSB) - A street in Darien was closed on Wednesday for a triple shooting that happened on a highway.

Darien police said Maple Street at Noroton Avenue would be closed for an extended period of time.

State police said three victims reported gunshot wounds around 3:50 a.m. All three were in the same vehicle.

The vehicle was off of exit 10 of Interstate 95.

State police said their investigators found that the driver of the vehicle was traveling on I-95 south between Bridgeport and Darien when the driver of another vehicle came along side and someone inside it opened fire.

The three victims were transported to area hospitals and the extent of injuries were unknown.

State police major crimes detectives assumed control of the investigation.

They said it was believed to be an isolated incident.

Darien police asked drivers to consider alternate routes if they have to head through the area of Maple Street.

They called the scene “stabilized” and said there was no threat to the public.

