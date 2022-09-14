Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Port Jefferson Ferry services suspended in Bridgeport after bomb threat

water
water(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Port Jefferson Ferry services in Bridgeport are shut down after a bomb threat was called in on Wednesday.

Coast Guard officials said Bridgeport police received a call saying a bomb would go off at the ferry at 4:20 p.m.

The Bridgeport terminal has been evacuated.

Officials said the PT Barnum and Grand Republic terminals were swept.

An investigation into the threat is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thomas Sullivan.
Man accused of stealing tools from town of Newington
I-95 closed in Darien - DOT - WFSB
Triple shooting under investigation in Darien
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be sunny and comfortable.
Technical Discussion: Less humid, bright & warm today... then, a taste of autumn!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast