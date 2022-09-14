Port Jefferson Ferry services suspended in Bridgeport after bomb threat
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Port Jefferson Ferry services in Bridgeport are shut down after a bomb threat was called in on Wednesday.
Coast Guard officials said Bridgeport police received a call saying a bomb would go off at the ferry at 4:20 p.m.
The Bridgeport terminal has been evacuated.
Officials said the PT Barnum and Grand Republic terminals were swept.
An investigation into the threat is ongoing.
