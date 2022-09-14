Speeding driver also arrested on weapons charges after stop in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver who was cruising at 97 mph on Route 8 in Litchfield was arrested for reckless driving and gun charges.

The driver, whom was not identified, admitted during the traffic stop that he had a gun in his pocket, state police said.

The stop was made on Monday morning.

Troopers determined that the driver did not have a valid pistol permit. He was also disqualified from carrying a firearm due to prior convictions.

The driver was charged with reckless driving, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, disobeying the signal of an officer and failure to drive in a proper lane in a construction zone.

The driver was released on $15,000 surety bond and given a court date of Sept. 26 in Torrington.

