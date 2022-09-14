Support for more school air filtration upgrades announced

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Money to upgrade air filtration systems in Connecticut’s public schools was announced on Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled participated in a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Phillip R. Smith Elementary School in South Windsor:

Lamont said his administration plans to release $150 million to support additional upgrades for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in schools

The funds supplement $165 million that schools have already committed for air filtration improvements since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

