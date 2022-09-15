Great Day CT
2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT

Bed Bath & Beyond is accused of cutting back on air conditioning at some of its stores.
Bed Bath & Beyond is accused of cutting back on air conditioning at some of its stores.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures.

The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks.

The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here.

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close about 150 stores and cut 20-percent of its workforce as part of a plan to cut costs and turn its business around.

