Amtrak cancels all long distance trains as strike looms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A potential nationwide rail strike could cause some major problems for the US economy.

Amtrak is cancelling all long distance trains starting Thursday ahead of a possible shutdown Friday.

This strike is happening because of scheduling rules and staffing shortages.

Two unions, that represent about 60,000 engineers and conductors, say they are basically on-call every day they are not at work.

This has been an issue since 2019.

“Well it’s very frustrating. It’s frustrating when airlines cancel it and you generally think you can rely on the trains because train disruptions happen so much less often. So when they do, I’m sure it’s very upsetting for the people involved,” said Alan Ehrlick, Massachusetts.

The reason it is causing Amtrak to shut down long distance travel is because a majority of Amtrak routes operate on tracks that are owned by freight railroads.

This potential strike could be, what officials are calling, an economic catastrophe.

“The impact on the economy of this strike, if it happens, will be very serious. It’s going to aggravate inflation because supply chains are going to be disrupted and it’s also just going to lead to a lot of economic loss,” said Ehrlick.

Not only would it affect travelers, but it would cause problems getting food on shelves.

It would also negatively impact oil distribution, which would cause shortages in gas and diesel, bumping prices back up.

“It’s the last thing we need right now,” said Ehrlick.

