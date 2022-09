BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - This is the first year the Berlin Fair has kicked off on a Thursday.

Berlin students are even getting the day off of school Friday.

It could not be more perfect outside, with sunny conditions and temperatures in the low 70s.

On Thursday the fair runs until 10 p.m.

There are Uber and Lyft drop offs for visitors.

