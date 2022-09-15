BODY CAM VIDEO: Simsbury couple rescued from burning home

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – First responders on Wednesday were reunited with a couple they saved from a burning home in Simsbury.

They shared body cam footage of the rescue with Channel 3:

Body cam video showed Simsbury heroes as they rescued a couple from a burning home back in July.

It was recorded back July and showed crews as they rushed to get the couple out of the smoke-and-flame-filled home.

One officer grabbed a ladder while another sprinted to get help.

In the meantime, firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The couple had difficulty breathing and first responders could be heard encouraging them with every step toward safety.

“I’m with you. Don’t worry. We’re not going anywhere,” one first responder said.

Both people inside the home were able to get out.

In an emotional ceremony on Wednesday night, the first responders were recognized with plaques, hugs, and gratitude.

“It’s 2:15 in the morning,” recalled Michele Angers, who was rescued from the fire. “They have to go to work in the morning because this is a volunteer fire department, which makes it even more a credit to the community.”

“Imagine where it’s 2 in the morning and your house is on fire and you can’t get out,” said Tom Gaffey, who was also rescued from the fire. “You need somebody who can get there quick and get the job done. They absolutely did that.”

The crews were able to save both of the couple’s dogs as well.

