Bright Spot: Blind cow hopes to be ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

Beloit, WI (WFSB) - The Dairy State could soon be home to America’s favorite pet.

The National Paws Competition opened to more than just dogs and cat this year, and now a blind Wisconsin cow is hoping to be crowned the winner.

The Wrightway Farm is full rescued animals, but the stakes are high in Nessie’s story.

The five-year-old cow is blind, and last February was taken in by the Wright family after being abandoned with a deaf goat. “Nessie and her seeing eye goat Faith were also starving. Faith was with her every step of the way. She was basically attached to her hip until Nessie was comfortable to be on their own and now, they can do their own thing.”

For Nessie, anytime is a good time to eat, but she has to rely on sounds to know where the food exactly is. “If my dad’s going in there to do something he’s got to warn, you know Nessie, behind you, if he sprays her, he’s got to make sure to put his hand on her back, let her know hey I’m here, hey I’m doing something so that she doesn’t panic,” explains Caylei Marie Wright.

She quickly warmed up to Caylei and her dad who love her like any other pet. “She’s one of my best friends. I’ll come out here when I’m sad and she makes me laugh.”

Now Nessie is grabbing the 2022 Paws ‘America’s Favorite Pet’ competition by the horns.

If she wins, the Wrights plan to use the $10,000 prize to expand and improve her pen.

But they hope her story can help save more animals. “A lot of people don’t rescue farm animals because most of them are used for meat, or something like that or milk but they can be a companion as well.”

Nessie has taught the Wrights so much about life. “The little things that are going on that are upsetting me, I go you know it’s really not that bad it could be worse. She’s got a good spirit about it so why shouldn’t I?”

The competition is in the first round until September 29th. If Nessie wins that, polls open for the finals through the end of October.

And the winner not only gets the monetary prize, but also a two-page spread in ‘In Touch’ magazine.

