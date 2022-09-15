CT attorney general seeking answers from M&T Bank over consumer, employee complaints

(WFSB) – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong issued a letter to M&T Bank over their merge with People’s United Bank.

Troubles continue with this big bank merge.

Tong said he is really focused on the former workers and the customers of M&T Bank.

Tong said even before the merge with People’s United, M&T assured him workers would have good paying jobs at the new company.

He said that hasn’t been the case.

“We’re hearing that people may have opportunities, if they have opportunities, at lower paying jobs, outside of Connecticut, which I can tell you would be very disadvantageous to people and detrimental to their families,” said Tong.

The other big concern are the customers.

Many can’t even access their bank accounts online.

It’s made it difficult to pay bills and for some to close on a house.

Tong said this was poor planning by M&T and he’s asking them for a dedicated liaison to help sort out this issue and give a detailed plan to help their workers and customers.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.