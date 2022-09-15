East Hampton woman accused of abusing horses pleads not guilty

EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - An East Hampton woman charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty, plead not guilty Thursday.

While Wall’s attorney says she’s innocent, the owner of one of the alleged abused horses disagrees.

The owner, Patty Reilly, along with Desmond’s Army, also believes the law needs to change to better protect horses.

At the center of this case is a training method many say is too harsh on horses, a method called Vaquero, Spanish for cowboy.

While advocates say the method is no longer acceptable, Wall’s attorney says there’s nothing wrong with it.

“My client, she’s innocent until proven guilty, and she’s factually innocent,” says defense attorney Robert Pickerling.

Alexis Wall worked as a trainer at the White Birch Farm in Portland.

It’s there police say Alexis Wall mutilated, beat and tortured horses, using a controversial training method that focused on inflicting pain, according to her arrest warrant.

“Everything that she did is completely by standard and perfect,” says Pickerling. “The practices have been happening for 500 years.”

“It was cruel, it was inhumane,” says Patty Reilly.

Patty Reilly, and volunteers with Desmond’s Army, a group of animal law advocates, say that kind of training is no longer acceptable.

According to the police, Wall’s horses would be tied up for hours, deprived of food and water, and sometimes whipped or beaten.

Reilly says her 12-year-old horse Ocho was one of them.

She discovered him injured after returning from a trip.

“Ocho had many many wounds on him, sores under his armpit, he had a chunk out of his head, his leg was swollen,” says Reilly.

Because of those injuries, Reilly said she pulled Ocho from the farm and called state animal control.

She says while you need to be firm while training horses, they don’t need to experience pain.

“Firm is not abuse. And what she did is abuse. Period. In my opinion,” says Reilly.

Desmond’s Army were denied an animal advocate in court. They were trying to get an advocate on this case to help with collecting evidence and hiring expert witnesses for the state’s case.

They were denied, because currently - under Desmond’s Law - only dogs and cats can be appointed an attorney advocate.

The group says the law should be expanded to include horses.

It’s something they intend to fight for, so no horse has to goes through what Ocho did.

“I will support my horse until the day he dies,” says Reilly.

The attorney who filed to advocate says they intend to appeal a judge’s decision to not appoint an advocate for the horses in this case.

Alexis Wall will be back in court in October.

