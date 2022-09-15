Emotional testimony in day 3 of Alex Jones defamation trial

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Day three of the Alex Jones defamation trial just wrapped up in Waterbury.

The jury continues to be shown old clips of Jones lying about the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Jurors need to decide how much money Jones owes several Sandy Hook families.

Alex Jones called Sandy Hook victims actors and he said they never died.

He even claimed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg knew the shooting was going to happen.

“You know I don’t want this to have ever happened but I wish it was real instead of fake,” said Jones, in a clip from 2014. “It’s the fakest thing since the 3-dollar bill.”

A jury saw more of Alex Jones’ vicious, dangerous and hurtful lies about the Sandy Hook shooting.

“No one died in 2012 in Sandy Hook,” he said in a clip.

Jones has called students and parents actors.

The lawyer Jones hired to testify for his company admitted he was lying in one of the most emotional moments of the trial so far.

Chris Mattei: “Is Avielle Richman an actor?” Brittany Paz: “No.” Mattei: “Is Dylan Hockley an actor?” Paz: “No.” Mattei: “Is Daniel Barden an actor?” Paz: “No.” Mattei: “Is Emily Parker an actor?” Paz: “No.”

Thursday the jury learned Jones even made false claims about former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Saying Bloomberg sent an email about the Sandy Hook shooting before it happened.

Mattei: “You will acknowledge that there isn’t and there never was an email from Mike Bloomberg that went out the day before the shooting.” Paz: “The day before? No.” Mattei: “There is not or never was an email sent out two days before.” Paz: “Two days before. No.” Mattei: “You’ve never seen the email itself?” Paz: “The email itself. No.”

Jones had Sandy Hook denier Wolfgang Halbig on his show in 2014, giving him a massive platform to spew lies on InfoWars to millions of people.

“I can tell you students did not die, teachers did not die… it just could not have happened,” said Halbig while on the show.

“They’re scared to death about this big production they put on,” Jones said.

Paz testified saying Jones’ conspiracies about the shooting have changed.

“He says sometimes some of the people say it never happened then sometimes it happened but the government made it happen,” Paz said.

Jones still hasn’t appeared in court, but he is required to show up next week from Tuesday to Friday.

His attorney expects him to show up.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.