Kevin Ollie, UConn reach agreement over termination

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut and its former men’s basketball head coach reached an agreement over the coach’s firing.

UConn terminated Kevin Ollie in 2018 and cited “just cause” over recruitment violations.

The school and Ollie released a joint statement on Thursday.

The University of Connecticut and former head men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie have reached an agreement to resolve all outstanding matters related to his former employment with the University and avoid further costly and protracted litigation. The settlement includes a payment of $3.9 million to Ollie for claimed reputational damages and attorney’s fees.

“I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said. “My time at UConn as a student athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.”

An NCAA investigation reported that Ollie didn’t properly monitor the team’s recruitment program.

Ollie filed a grievance and cited disparate treatment.

An arbitrator ruled at the beginning of the year that UConn owed Ollie more than $11 million for improperly firing him.

