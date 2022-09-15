Lawmakers reaffirm commitment to CT’s abortion rights

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers hosted a news conference on Thursday to reaffirm Connecticut’s commitment to abortion rights.

At 10 a.m., Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Attorney General William Tong hosted state legislators, local leaders, and advocates to talk about their commitment to keep abortion legal and safe in Connecticut.

They said this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham joined anti-abortion leaders to unveil a bill proposing national abortion restrictions, while the state legislature in West Virginia passed a bill that would prohibit nearly all abortions.

“The right to a safe and legal abortion is on the ballot this November and our Democratic leaders will hold the line here in Connecticut,” organizers said in a news release.

