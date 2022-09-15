Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Lawmakers reaffirm commitment to CT’s abortion rights

Lawmakers say they are committed to protecting Connecticut's abortion law.
Lawmakers say they are committed to protecting Connecticut's abortion law.(Arizona's Family)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers hosted a news conference on Thursday to reaffirm Connecticut’s commitment to abortion rights.

At 10 a.m., Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Attorney General William Tong hosted state legislators, local leaders, and advocates to talk about their commitment to keep abortion legal and safe in Connecticut.

They said this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham joined anti-abortion leaders to unveil a bill proposing national abortion restrictions, while the state legislature in West Virginia passed a bill that would prohibit nearly all abortions.

“The right to a safe and legal abortion is on the ballot this November and our Democratic leaders will hold the line here in Connecticut,” organizers said in a news release.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State announces upgrades for school air quality
Support for more school air filtration upgrades announced
Republicans hold rally in New Britain
VIDEO: Republicans hold rally in New Britain
Man accused of threatening state lawmaker
Man accused of threatening state lawmaker
CT voters to weigh in on early voting
CT voters to weigh in on early voting option