Man paralyzed in New Haven police van is back in hospital

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man left paralyzed while in police custody earlier this summer is now back in the hospital.

Randy Cox’s family and attorneys provided an update Thursday afternoon while also trying to put some pressure on the city.

Cox is paralyzed from the chest down.

His family said he had a setback earlier this week, including a fever he can’t shake.

While criminal investigation into the actions of the police officers move forward, Cox’s attorneys said they plan on filing a federal lawsuit against them and the city, in the next seven to 10 days.

Cox’s mother and sisters were joined on the steps of New Haven City Hall by their legal team, led by prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who called on the city to quote: “right this wrong.”

Eyewitness News was told Cox is paralyzed from the chest down with little use of his arms.

New Haven police arrested Cox in June.

The 36-year-old was handcuffed and put in the back of a police transport van, but when the officer slammed on the brakes to avoid an accident, Cox went flying headfirst into the back of doors, with him immediately calling out for help, and later adding he couldn’t move.

Once at the city lock up, Cox was pulled out of the van by his feet, processed while sitting in a wheelchair and eventually dragged into a holding cell.

The five officers involved remain on paid administrative leave.

Thursday the family once again called for them not only to be fired, but to face criminal charges.

Officials said the state’s attorney is reviewing the investigation that was done by the state police to eventually decide on whether or not the officers will be arrested.

Meanwhile the attorneys for Cox’s family say they want to see movement, adding they’re putting the city on notice with a plan to file a federal lawsuit in the next seven to 10 days.

“We implore the mayor, the city, the leadership to be responsive, to join with the NAACP, join with the family of Randy Cox, join with the legal team and say we’re going to make sure when we say we stand with Randy Cox, it’s not just lip service, its actions,” said Crump.

New Haven’s mayor and police chief were at the vigil Thursday, listening to the attorneys and the family, even talking with them afterwards.

