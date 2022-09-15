Motorcyclist killed in late night crash on I-291 in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a late night crash in South Windsor that involved a state trooper on Wednesday night.

According state police, Jose Cotto, 23, of Windsor Locks, was riding westbound on I-291 east of the exit 4 on-ramp when he lost control of his Harley Davidson for an unknown reason.

It happened around 11:15 p.m.

Cotto became separated from his motorcycle and was struck by the driver of another vehicle, troopers said. The driver also hit the bike.

Cotto then collided with the driver side of a state police cruiser, which was parked in the right shoulder of the highway.

The rider was transported to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved, along with three passengers, were hospitalized with minor injuries. The vehicle needed to be towed.

The trooper who was in the cruiser refused medical treatment. His cruiser sustained only minor damage.

State police are seeking witnesses to what happened.

Anyone with information was asked to contact trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098.

