New Milford man killed in Route 7 crash

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Milford was killed in a crash on Route 7 in Brookfield on Wednesday night.

State police identified the victim as 24-year-old Caleb Jerrod Anderson.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

They said Anderson was traveling on Route 7 just north of exit 11 when he entered the median and struck the Junction Road overpass concrete support pillar.

Anderson was transported to Danbury Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers said they continue to investigate how it happened.

Anyone with information was asked to contact state police at 203-267-2200.

