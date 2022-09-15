Police arrest 2 teens in Hamden shooting, carjacking

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two teens are facing charges after a shooting and carjacking in Hamden.

Police said it happened July 21 on Third Street near Dixwell Avenue.

A 46-year-old Hamden man was approached by two suspects. They demanded his vehicle at gunpoint, said police.

Authorities said the man was shot in the groin and suffered serious injuries.

The suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle.

Hamden police arrested two teens in connection with the incident.

A 16-year-old from New Haven was charged with robbery first-degree with a firearm, assault first-degree with a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, a larceny first-degree.

A 16-year-old from West Haven was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery first-degree with a firearm, conspiracy to commit assault first-degree with a firearm, and larceny first-degree.

Police said both juveniles are already in custody at a juvenile detention center on unrelated charges. They are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.