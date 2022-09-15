Police investigating 2 person hit-and-run in Wallingford
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wallingford Police confirm they are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving two pedestrians in the area of Highland Avenue earlier this evening.
No fatalities were reported.
The pedestrians struck are being evaluated at the hospital.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene, according to police.
This incident is currently under investigation.
