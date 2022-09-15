Stefanowski loses lawsuit against Independent party

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski lost his lawsuit against the Independent party.

Stefanowski wanted to knock the Independent candidate off the November ballot.

A judge made the decision Thursday.

Stefanowski’s complaint was dismissed, and Rob Hotaling will be on the ballot.

“I expected to win, I really did,” said Hotaling.

Hotaling is happy but not surprised by the decision to keep him on November’s ballot.

“We are on the right side of history on this. The voters want more choice,” Hotaling said.

Hotaling is the Independent candidate. He was declared the winner of the party’s primary.

It was a close one. A tie between Hotaling and Republican Stefanowski who was trying to get on the ballot twice.

Stefanowski challenged the results, saying the party’s by-laws don’t include ranked choice voting.

The chairman testified in court that ranked choice voting has been an established practice for 20 years and it was the way Stefanowski won the Independent nomination when he ran for governor in 2018.

“It goes to show you Bob Stefanowski really doesn’t care about the independent party because that hurts our party greatly into the future, they only want to use us for their benefit,” said Mike Talesca, Chairman of the Connecticut Independent Party.

Talesca sees this as a victory for the Independent party and voters who want another option.

Stefanowski wasn’t suing to get on the ballot, but to get Hotaling off.

Stefanowski still feels the party chairman ignored its own by-laws but says: “While disappointed in the decision, we respect it and are moving forward.”

Hotaling is a business executive who is focused on the economy, affordable housing and closing the achievement gap.

It may be an uphill battle for Hotaling or any third-party candidate.

Hotaling said he’s able to get ideas from Democrats and Republicans, and he could appeal to those unhappy with the message from those parties.

“I think we can win, the largest voting block is unaffiliated. 900,000. If they identify with what we are saying our message and our positions who is to say we can’t win this cycle,” said Hotaling.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.