Swap Shop brings sustainable fashion to UConn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn students are doing their part in helping the environment by trading in clothes that they don’t want anymore.

The Swap Shop is open.

You can revamp your closet and be sustainable by trading in your old clothes.

“I’ve always been a fan of being able to be sustainable while updating my closet,” said Kaley Luk, a senior at UConn.

The mission of the Swap Shop is to get students to shop more sustainably.

“So you have to bring items in order to get items. I think it’s a really good way for students to look inside their closet and realize that they have things they don’t wear and they can exchange it with new stuff,” said Madeline Kizer, co-founder of the UConn Swap Shop.

Kizer said this is all in an effort to stop fast fashion.

“Fashion is like one of the largest contributors to pollution today. And a lot of people don’t know that. I think with this and almost glamorizing thrift in, we can fight that and bring sustainability back and make it seem cool and fun,” said Kizer.

“In line today, I saw someone have the bags that I swapped in. It’s such a great feeling to see that bag have a new life and it’s great to see items to be recycled,” said Luk.

The shop is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They are in need of more men’s clothes.

